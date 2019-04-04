At the March 25 meeting of the Lackawaxen Township board of supervisors, distribution of the 2018 Fire Tax was approved.

LACKAWAXEN TWP. - At the March 25 meeting of the Lackawaxen Township board of supervisors, distribution of the 2018 Fire Tax was approved. The amounts each fire company are to receive are listed below.

Central $83,228.73 Forest $83,088.73 Greeley $84,019.73 Lackawaxen $84,261.73.

They also approved distributing the 2018 Ambulance Tax to Lackawaxen Township Ambulance Service in the amount of $368,685.75.

The ambulance service will also receive the 2018 Delinquent Ambulance Tax, totaling $15,350.23.

Supervisor Chairman Michael Mancino explained to the audience that generally, the fire companies in turn reimburse the Township Fire Commission.

The allotment for each fire department is $94,562.93, but what each receives varies because of the different general liability insurance premiums and bonding for each department.

The Volunteer Stipend for EMS and fire department personnel was tabled until the April supervisors’ meeting. Mancino said this was tabled to verify the accuracy.

[Other meeting items are reported in the Saturday print edition of The News Eagle.]

The Lackawaxen Township supervisors hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m., normally on the third Monday of the month. The workshop precedes it at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting date, however, was set for Monday, April 22 (the fourth Monday), for the workshop and regular meeting. The township offices are located along Urban Road.



