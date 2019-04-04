GREENTOWN – Paupack Hills Golf Course & Country Club re-opens with new owners, Polise Holdings and Polise Golf Corporation. The operation will be a private club for Club Members and their guests, Tanglwood Community Residents and their guests, and guests who stay at the newly updated Paupack Hills lodging facilities throughout the area.

Under the leadership of Vincenzo Polise, there are many new plans for changes to get the course back in shape for the upcoming season. The new “On the Green Bar & Grille” restaurant will be open to the public with expanded hours, new dinner and drink menus and a new, cozier atmosphere in the dining area. During in- season months, the bar / restaurant will be open for breakfast everyday with espresso and cappuccino now being offered.

More updates include course equipment, repairing the Automatic Irrigation System, Bunker and Tee boxes, Greens, Yardage Markers, and cart paths.

The Pro Shop will also be re-stocked with new items. Updates to the Banquet and Conference rooms allow guests to hold presentations, interviews, client pitches, or training. Plans to install new motion detection LED lighting in the parking areas are in place, as well as updating the heating and air conditioning systems.

Through the use of “width that matters” and strategic placement of features, the Tom Fazio design of the course delivers an outstanding experience to all levels of golfers.

From the raw beginner, to the most skilled player, Paupack Hills Golf Course has been designed to maximize the enjoyment of the game for everyone. Breathtaking views of Lake Wallenpaupack are a site to behold.

Follow Paupack Hills Golf Course & Country Club on Facebook! Visit www.paupackhils.com online to become a member and to learn more about the changes happening ahead of the 2019 season.