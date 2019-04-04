BUSHKILL- Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will once again host the start and finish for the annual Beach to Towers 8K run/walk event at Milford Beach on Sunday, April 7.

Participants will begin at Milford Beach and walk or run a loop course through Milford to Grey Towers, and then back to Milford Beach. The Beach to Towers 8K will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Milford Beach will remain open during the event.

The race sponsored by the Frisky Goat Running Company, The Frisky Goat Coffeehouse, Grey Towers National Historic Site, and Milford Presents. Funds raised from the event will be donated to the Delaware Highlands Conservancy.

For additional information about the Beach to Towers 8K Run/Walk please visit the website at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Milford/BeachToTowers8kRunWalk.

For more information on Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area or updates on road closures call park headquarters at 570-426-2452, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; visit their website at www.nps.gov/dewa; or Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DelWaterGapNPS.