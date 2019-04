Rescue & Restore Church, located at 125 Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant, is hosting a community-wide Puppet Show with the GMTC Good News Puppets on Sunday April 14th at 1:00 P.M. There will also be snacks, games, and a balloonist as well. Children of all ages are welcome, and the event is free to the public. For more information contact Pastor Jack Munley at (570) 498-0351.