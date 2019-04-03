LAKEVILLE - Paupack Township has larger share drives now. At the March meeting, Secretary Marianne Unger explained that the township’s tech support specialist recommended that an eight-terabits share drive be installed, so township officials can access documents from their individual computers. It was decided though, that a cloud wouldn’t be used because of “confidential issues.” As well, the accounting system is not on the share drive. The total for this addition, Supervisor Leigh Gilbert reported is $1,177.98. Gilbert commended Unger and Assistant Secretary Cheryl Scartelli for their work to get the computer system updated.

Solicitor Ron Bugaj reported that the township zoning hearing board denied the conditional use request of Grassie and The Dime Bank to utilize property in the township for natural resource extraction and processing. He explained that the property is a commercial C1 zone, and there isn’t a provision for natural resource extraction and processing for that property.



The next Paupack Township supervisors’ meeting is scheduled Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m., at the township building on Daniels Road in Lakeville.