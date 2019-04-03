The Lackawanna County employees from the Recorder of Deeds office who participated in C.A.S.U.A.L. Day are, l-r, Lori Henehan, Mary Rose Carlucci, Dolly McGurrin, Margie Kelly, Mary Alice Burke, Ann Marie Tomko, Louise Barrasse, and Beth Nealon.
The Lackawanna County employees from the Recorder of Deeds office who participated in C.A.S.U.A.L. Day are, l-r, Lori Henehan, Mary Rose Carlucci, Dolly McGurrin, Margie Kelly, Mary Alice Burke, Ann Marie Tomko, Louise Barrasse, and Beth Nealon.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.