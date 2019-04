Army National Guard Pvt. Sabrina R. Bannister has enlisted in the Army National Guard.

She will be serving as a signal intelligence collector with 28th Infantry Division, Harrisburg Military Post, Pa.

Bannister is the daughter of Basil I. Bannister and Angela M. Bonafide, both of Scranton, Pa.

She is a 2015 graduate of Scranton High School, Scranton, Pa.