Don't be an April Fool! Join the Greene-Dreher Historical Society at the hall on Monday, April 1 at 1:00 PM for a unique presentation.

John Wenderoth, past president of the Pennsylvania-New Jersey Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation, will present an interesting program on the American Chestnut Tree covering the cause of the tree’s demise and plans for restoration.

The America Chestnut Tree is an iconic species, and it’s loss in our eastern forests in the past century is considered by many to be the greatest ecological disaster in recent history. Tasty refreshments will be served.

The program is sponsored by Eye Associates of Paupack, 2019 Business Partner.

Remember those non-perishables for the food bank and help provide some Easter dinner treats for local needy families.