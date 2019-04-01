96 students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) learned their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program's "Match Day," an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in specialties. Residencies typically begin July 1.

"We are proud of the success of our Class of 2019," said Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., president and dean of Geisinger Commonwealth and executive vice president, Geisinger. "Once again, our students matched into excellent local residency programs, as well as some of the most competitive and prestigious programs and specialties in the nation. I am especially pleased to note that eight students matched into psychiatry, a field in which the need is great both in our region and in the country as a whole," Dr. Scheinman said.

Dr. Scheinman noted that 34 members of the Class of 2019 matched into a Pennsylvania-based program, including 13 local students. Another 30 students matched into a program bordering the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Moreover, seven Geisinger Commonwealth students will train at a Geisinger residency program - four of whom hail from counties within the Geisinger service area. "Matching into a Pennsylvania residency and, even better, a local residency, is an encouraging indicator, because physicians tend to end up practicing in areas close to where they trained," Dr. Scheinman said, adding that in addition to the Geisinger matches, GCSOM students matched into programs at The Wright Center in Scranton, Hershey and Allentown, as well Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Dr. Scheinman also observed that Geisinger Commonwealth applicants matched into some of the most competitive specialties in American medicine, including dermatology, ophthalmology and surgical specialties like orthopedic and neuro surgery. In addition to the large number of Geisinger Commonwealth students who will train at leading community-based programs, many students will go to residencies at highly competitive teaching hospitals, including those associated with Harvard, Yale, Case Western, Georgetown and Brown.

According to the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP), the 2019 Main Residency Match was the largest in history, with more than 43,000 applicants.

Students matching included:

Brendan Bormes of Clarks Summit (18411) who matched at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital-DC for Anesthesiology

Sabrina Brunozzi of Old Forge (18518) who matched at CMSRU/Cooper University Hospital-NJ for Obstetrics-Gynecology

Jordan Chu of Old Forge (18518) who matched at St. Christopher's Hospital-PA for Pediatrics

Holly Corkill of Scranton (18509) who matched at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai-NY for Anesthesiology

Megan Lombardi of Dalton (18414) who matched at University of North Carolina Hospitals for General Surgery

Nicole Marianelli of Old Forge (18518) who matched at Jefferson Med College/duPont Children's-PA for Pediatrics

Michael Morgan of Scranton (18504) who matched at UPMC Medical Education-PA for Anesthesiology

Kathleen Nealon of Scranton (18510) who matched at Geisinger Health System-PA for General Surgery

