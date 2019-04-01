Catholic Social Services of The Diocese of Scranton, serving Carbondale, continues to serve its community at its new location.

It is now located at 34 River Street, Carbondale. The facility offers a free food pantry, which is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It also offers a free clothing and baby pantry, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is currently in need of donations of baby diapers, wipes and formula.

For more information about the Carbondale office of Catholic Social Services, call (570) 282-0460.