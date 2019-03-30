DINGMANS FERRY - Gossip and wondering minds will create havoc in the Dingman Delaware Middle School’s spring production of “I Think Our Teacher is an Alien,” April 5 and 6.

DDMS Teacher and Theater Director Ruthi Schneck called the show “fun,” because there’s “quirkiness” caused by the twists and character adjustments she added to the show, that’s set in a school and is based on a children’s book. While the original concept remains, some additions include cheerleaders who are “hysterical because they’re ridiculous.”

Through each production, Schneck hopes to convey a message so viewers walk away with something, whether it be an idea, a song or whatever she said. In this show, there are several “good moments,” such as the revelation about the school bully’s behavior, is a result of her desperation for parental attention. If a child is seeking attention from a parent, but they’re not receiving it, Schneck asked, “how would that make you feel?”

Despite the many snow days that has left the cast and crew a week behind schedule, Schneck said the young actors will catch up because “when they’re on, they’re on.” With a cast of sixth to eighth graders, many of the younger were new to the stage for the fall show, but they’ve improved because “they know the routine” and understand that there is a “flow” for performances.

With countless stories available to choose from, Schneck picks each production based on the cast that’s available, to ensure the persons fit the characters as well as sometimes including DDMS staff. For this show, Principal Brian McCarthy and teacher Cindy Bachmann will have parts in the play.

Each of the four lead roles expressed excitement for their upcoming show, in part because they were pleased with their roles and excited to tell the story. Naomi Morgenroth for one, who is in the seventh grade and will be “Kim,” described her character as “Snoopy” because she is outgoing and always looking to report on the drama happening for the school newspaper. In comparison to reality however, Morgenroth feels relatable to Kim, because she considers herself to be loud and talkative so it’s the “perfect” role that she wanted. The storyline, Morgenroth called “perfect” because it reflects a typical day at school besides the “alien stuff.” But, she did add that Schneck’s twists, makes the tale much better and “fun.”

Giovanna Scimeca, who is in the sixth grade and will be “Hannah,” described her character as a shy “goody two shoes.” The role, Scimeca feels she can relate to, because she too is shy and quiet, but she “absolutely” wanted it because it seems to be “fun and cool” since Hannah offers a lot of comedy.

Another sixth grade actor, Gino Guaoandi will be “Ricky Peters” the basketball captain. Guaoandi however, only feels he partially relates to the role, but he is pleased because of the athletic aspect of the character and the songs he will sing. Guaoandi called the play “great” because he believes the drama in the show is comparable to happenings at DDMS. Plus, because of Schneck’s position in the school, she’s familiar with everything, so she is telling the story “perfectly.” In reality, Guaoandi thinks he relates to Ricky because of the athleticism, but he doesn’t connect with Ricky’s personality.

Sixth grader, Matthew Schweitzer described his character “Bennie” as the “leader of the nerd squad” who believes in superheroes and science fiction. But, Schweitzer made it clear that he is “nothing” like Bennie, because he is “not a nerd.” He did however want the role because Bennie’s personality is “fun” since he is allergic to everything.

This show will be the first for eighth grader Kasey Land as a member of the stage crew. Rather than acting, Land said she prefers to help out, plus she was curious about what it takes to build the set, so she decided to give stage crew “a try.”

Dominique Dascoli however, who is a junior has been involved in DV productions since the sixth grade. Now, he enjoys working with the younger crew members.

With work underway, Land said she was excited to see the “end result” of the set, because of the “hard work” put in by all. Although the crew doesn’t paint the sets, they do help build and move them, with 12 scenes constructed in total.

Schneck concluded by telling people to “come out” and see the show, because aside from being a great production there will be bake sales too.

Students from DDMS will present “I Think Our Teacher Is an Alien” Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at the school on Route 739.



