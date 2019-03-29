The Greenhouse Project and SEEDS are pleased to announce the second annual NEPA Green Fair & 5K Run / Walk on Saturday, April 27th at Nay Aug Park in Scranton to celebrate our environment.

The family friendly environmental celebration kicks off with a 5K run / walk at 9am and is followed by the Green Fair from 10am to 3pm. The Green Fair is a free festival featuring educational programs and demonstrations, children’s activities, vendors, local food, live music, nature walks, and yoga classes.

Runners and walkers can sign up atwww.nepagreenfair.com/5k. Early registration is $25 and guarantees a free organic cotton t-shirt and giveaways. Any registrations after April 10th is $30 and t-shirts are first come, first served. Proceeds benefit two local nonprofits dedicated to a healthy environment: The Greenhouse Project and SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education Development Support) of NEPA.

Free educational programs include Pocono Wildlife native animals, solar, gardening, composting, detoxing your home and body, beekeeping, nature walks, and cooking demonstrations. St Francis University Energy Institute's mobile energy lab will showcase solar panels with battery storage, a biomass pellet stove, wall insulation demonstrations, and more. The Greenhouse Project will also be hosting an all-day plant sale.

Sponsors include: Toyota of Scranton, PPL Electric Utilities, PA Sierra Club, Honesdale National Bank, Lackawanna College, Backyard Alehouse, Wolfepack Urban Farms, Space Time Mead and Cider Works, Pure Suds Co, and Nearme Yoga.

For updates, follow NEPA Green Fair on Facebook or at www.nepagreenfair.com. Interested vendors and volunteers can email nepagreenfair@gmail.com.