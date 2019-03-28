PALMYRA TWP. (Wayne) - Garbage complaints continue to be a matter in Palmyra Township. At the supervisors’ March meeting, Zoning Officer Paul Natale reported that there is presently a $3,600 judgement for a complaint on Mill Stone Road. To remove the trash now would be “impossible,” he said, because it is frozen and come spring it’ll be a “nightmare” because of the muddy terrain. Natale said it would be “virtually impossible” for a truck to be used.

Consequently, because the issue is in one resident’s backyard and not affecting anyone else, he said if anything were to be done it should be by an outside company, not the township. Solicitor Jeffrey Treat said the magistrate was clear that the garbage had to be cleaned and the owner hasn’t, so the board has allowed Treat to execute a lien on the resident’s property to ensure the $3,600 would be paid.

Natale also presented the board with what he called an “interesting dilemma” because a recreational cabin permit was approved in 2013, but it is currently being used for a mobile home on Long Ridge Road. The issue was brought to Natale’s attention because of a complaint that said the owner of the mobile home is turning it into a residence. Natale said the owner of the mobile home said he would disconnect the home, but he questioned if the township should do anything since the person has been using the permit improperly. A recreational permit he said, is not a residence that would be connected to pressurized water. Instead, the “spirit” of the permit is that of a cabin in the woods, not of a mobile home. The board decided not to do anything since the mobile home owner said he would disconnect it.

Natale reported that T Mobile will be adding a “pile of antennas” to the cell tower that is near the quarry, and they have all been permitted. And lastly, he said the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company has plans to expand that are “pretty straightforward.”



Also discussed:

Hawley Borough Police Officer Michael Church reported that in February officers responded to: one burglary, one criminal mischief, one code of conduct, one harassment, two thefts and one arrest. But, under vehicle matters there was: one DUI, one traffic citation issued and three traffic warnings, with 39 other incidents and 267 miles traveled with 16.5 hours worked.Hawley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Mead reported that the volunteers responded to 11 calls in February that consisted of: five in the township, five in Hawley Borough and one mutual aid to Tafton.Township Treasurer Lois Powderly reported that as of February 28 there was: $100,263.67 in the general checking account, with $87,891.07 in the state road account and $5,730.18 in the building code account. But, $1.00 remains in the Dime Bank and the grand total was $193,884.92.Powderly said revenue in February was $13,483.61 with salaries totaling $5,744.25 and $125.30 interest earned in the state road account and $0.3 interest earned in the building code account and a $1.00 remains in the Dime Bank.For roadwork related projects, Powderly said the township received $3,520 from the Department of Transportation, with $68,514.45 from the liquid fuels.Wayne County district attorney candidate A.G. Howell introduced himself at the meeting, informing those in attendance that he is a lifelong resident of the county and has worked in the area for more than 20 years and handled numerous criminal law cases, while also having been a public defender and assistant DA for four years. Noting his experience with criminal law, Howell said he believes that to be “beneficial” because a district attorney needs relationships with many people who take part in handling the different cases, as well as having “ties to the community.”

The next Palmyra Township supervisors’ meeting is scheduled Monday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the offices on Oak Street, Marble Hill.



