HONESDALE — New Years bring new changes and 2019 has brought about plenty. In addition to Keith Williams taking over as President of the Chamber of the Northern Poconos in January, three new staff members have been added as well. Lisa Burns, Cassie Blume and Holly Przasnyski.

Lisa Burns has been brought on as the Vice President of Outreach. Lisa has already begun the tasks of bringing on new members and expanding our member outreach. “Accepting this position with the Chamber of the Northern Poconos is humbling and an honor,” Burns said.

“The work of the Chamber is vital to the region’s business community and tourism. I look forward to partnering with the current board and staff to grow the organization and promote the livelihood of local businesses”. Lisa brings over 20 years of experience in business, volunteer outreach, and coordinating events with local business owners. As the VP of Outreach, she will oversee increasing online awareness, events, professional development, and volunteer recruitment. She will be visible and available to our businesses in the Northern Pocono Region of Wayne & Pike Counties.

Cassie Blume has joined the team in the Administrative Assistant position. In the time in which she has been here she has developed a relationship with the members who have met her, developed new procedures and became a crucial part of the team.

Cassie grew up in a small town in New York but relocated to the area in 2017. She is a driven, hardworking individual with a Psychology degree and a background in customer service. She has been doing graphic design and digital art for over ten years.

Holly Przasnyski has accepted the position of the Communications Coordinator. Holly comes to us with a wide variety of experience which will help to bring new insight into this role and allow the Chamber to offer higher levels of media promotions to our members and the community. While here, she has already increased visibility and awareness of both the Chamber and their members through social media platforms and press releases and will be working to grow this even further in order to offer greater awareness of business in Wayne and Pike Counties.

Przasnyski has stated, “I look forward to this great opportunity to grow and make the Chamber of the Northern Poconos and the surrounding communities something amazing.”