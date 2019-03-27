MILFORD —The Pike County Commissioners have announced publication of Pike Outdoors, a Public Lands Guide for Sportsmen and Outdoor Enthusiasts. The guide is a comprehensive resource that includes maps and helpful information about Pike County’s 120,00+ acres of federal, state and locally owned lands.

Now in its third edition, Pike Outdoors features articles by environmental experts on topics such as camping, bicycling, fishing, boating, and birding; as well as beautiful nature photography by David B. Soete, Ron Tussel, Nicholas Tonelli, and the PA Game Commission.

The printed guide will be available free to the public at the Pike County Administration building, the Pike County Office of Community Planning, the Pike County Conservation district, and through Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau welcome centers, regional nature centers, and local outdoor outfitters. A downloadable version of the guide will also be available at PikePa.org.

The printed guide was created by the Pike County Office of Community Planning with the help of the following partners: Pike County Board of Commissioners, USDI National Park Service, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PA Game Commission, PA Fish & Boat Commission, Pike County Conservation District, and Pennsylvania Environmental Council.

Project funding was provided by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

“No other resource combines all of our local public lands into one comprehensive publication,” says Pike County Assistant Planning Director Jessica Yoder. “We hope all outdoor enthusiasts use this helpful guide to get outside and enjoy all of the recreational opportunities that Pike County has to offer.”



Pike Outdoors App



In September of 2018, all of the great features of the printed guide became available in a digital Pike Outdoors app for iPhone or Android. The public can access the app at PikePa.org or through Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For more information, contact the Pike County Office of Community Planning at planning@pikepa.org or 570-296-3500.



