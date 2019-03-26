MILFORD— The Center for Developmental Disabilities of Pike County has scheduled the 21st Annual Chefs Do Dinner signature event on Wednesday, March 27 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. This year’s event will again take place at the Best Western Inn at Hunt’s Landing in Matamoras.

This is a special opportunity for Tri-State area residents to learn about the wonderful achievements accomplished at CDD by providing educational, therapeutic, behavioral, and family support services for children with developmental delays and disabilities from birth to kindergarten age and beyond. This year’s Children’s Champion Award honoree is Thomas J. Duncan and CDD’s featured child is Timothy Asper.

Additionally, the 350 plus attendees will be able to enjoy culinary creations from many of the premier restaurants and food services in the Tri-State Area. CDD is currently reserving tables for restaurants, eateries and food vendors & caterers for both the dinner and dessert portion of the event. CDD has given a special thanks to returning sponsors that include; Biondo Investment Advisors as well as Econo Pak as this year’s Executive Chef Sponsors. Sponsorships and dinner reservations are also available by contacting CDD. For more information call 570-296-3992 ext. 264 or email Executive Director Lisa M. Randazzo at lrandazzo@cddkids.org.