DNGMANS FERRY -Put Things First is all about learning to prioritize and manage your time so that your first things (important things) come first, not last.

Mr. Batista’s class at Dingman-Delaware Middle School did the “Big Rock Activity,” where they demonstrated and learned that by putting the small rocks (less important things in life) into the bucket first, they will never be able to fit the BIG Rocks (the important things in life) into the bucket.

When they put the BIG Rocks into the bucket first, however, all the small rocks fit nicely into the bucket around the BIG Rocks. This demonstration is designed to help the students visualize that by organizing their priorities, at home and in school, with the most important ones planned out first, the less important stuff will fall into place.

During the lesson students expressed that they believe that by putting first things first, can help people learn to overcome fears and be strong in hard moments. Place value on what is most important in our lives by making them a priority. #LeaderInMe



