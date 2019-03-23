WILKES-BARRE - Kyle Rosler of Hawley was chosen to play with the Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Band with other student musicians from 27 other schools across the state.

They performed under the baton of Major Michelle Rakers, former assistant conductor of the U.S. Marine Band.

Rosler plays the tenor saxophone.

Roller graduated from Wallenpaupack Area High School in 2018. He joined the Marching Colonels at Wilkes University for his Freshman year, 2018-2019. He is an engineering major.

The marching band performs in drum corps style and includes wind and percussion musicians as well as color guard. The band offers students many opportunities for leadership development, including drum majors, section leaders, and setup crew leaders, guard, pit and drum line captains.

The Marching Colonels are directed by Philip G. Simon and is one of the most visible groups on campus, performing at home football games and other on- and off-campus events.

Other participating students were Lauren McClintock, David Miller, Lauren Johnson, and Leah Persing. Dr. Philip Simon is the Wilkes University Band Director.

