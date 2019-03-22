STATE — With the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures, State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is offering Pennsylvanians seasonal fire-safety tips to assist them with annual spring cleaning chores.

“Winter can be tough on a home and those that live in it, but don’t let that excitement get in the way of making smart decisions about fire safety,” Fire Commissioner Trego said. “Spring is a great time to start thinking about the necessary precautions one should be taking around and outside the home to protect against fire-related hazards and the dangers of house fires.”

Inside the home, it is important to think about removing fire hazards:

Test your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Discontinue the use of any electrical appliances with frayed cords, and make sure they are not extended under rugs or other flammable materials. Water often leaks into homes during the winter months; it is a good idea to check for water around electrical appliances as well. Take a moment to inspect the lint trap and exhaust duct of the clothes dryer for debris.

It is also important to take extra safety precautions outside the home:

Remove dead leaves and other flammable debris from around foundations and from under decks, porches or stairs. Outdoor work areas such as garages and tool sheds should be kept organized, and flammable materials should be stored in fire-rated containers away from children Grills should be checked for rust, insects, spiders, grease and other debris before use. Worn gas hoses should be replaced. Never grill indoors, in a garage, breezeway or carport. Grills should only be used 10 feet away from your house or any building.

For more seasonal fire safety tips, visit www.BeFireSafePA.com