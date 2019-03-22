The University of Scranton’s Weinberg Memorial Library will hold its annual Book, Plant and Tag Sale on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 28, from noon until 4 p.m. in the Scranton Heritage Room on the fifth floor of the library.

Book prices begin at 50 cents and the large assortment of used hardcover and paperback books available for sale include children’s books, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction, as well as compact discs, audiocassettes and tag sale items.

Also on sale will be flowering plants, herbs and 50/50 raffle tickets. A Friends of the Weinberg Library bag can be purchased for $5 and filled with books at Sunday’s sale.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library Endowment, which supports library collections and services.

A special preview sale will be held on Friday, April 26, for Friends’ members and Schemel Forum members.

For additional information or to volunteer, please contact Barbara Evans at 570-941-4078.