SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Clayton Shinn, age 28, an inmate at United States Penitentiary, Canaan, in Waymart, Pennsylvania, to 30 months’ imprisonment on March 14, 2019, for assaulting another inmate resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Shinn and co-defendant, Jeffrey Mattox, assaulted another inmate on October 4, 2016, by repeatedly striking, punching and kicking the inmate, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Jeffrey Mattox pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Olshefski prosecuted the case.