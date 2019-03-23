HONESDALE – Volunteer fire companies and EMS in Wayne County were awarded grants through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, (OSFC), according to Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne).

According to Fritz, these grants “...will help with needed building repairs, additional firefighter and ambulance volunteer training, or equipment repairs and purchases.”

The funding is distributed by the OSFC, along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PMEA) and “...comes from an ongoing grant program that was established by the Legislature.

“All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, not from the General Fund tax revenue.”

“I am truly thankful for the men and woman who volunteer with our local fire and ambulance agencies in order to help protect and serve our communities,” said Fritz.

“I am pleased to know that they are receiving these crucial funds to allow them to continue serving our area efficiently.”

The following companies in Wayne County received funds:

• Alert Hook and Ladder Company No. 2: $12,667.25.

• Browndale Fire Company No. 1: $12,172.45.

• Equinunk Volunteer Fire Company: $11,512.73.

• Hose Company 1: $13,162.04.

• Lake Ariel Fire Company: $12,502.32.

• Maplewood Fire and Rescue Company: $13,821.77.

• Pleasant Mount Emergency Services Inc. EMS: $7,155.22.

• Pleasant Mount Emergency Services Inc.: $11,842.59.

•Protection Engine Company No. 3: $11,677.66.

•Seelyville Fire Company: $11,677.66.

•Texas #4 Fire Company: $13,491.91.

•Volunteer Fire Company of Beach Lake: $12,337.38.

•Waymart Volunteer Fire Company: $13,491.91.

•White Mills Fire Department: $11,512.73.

•White Mills Fire Department EMS: $7,155.22.