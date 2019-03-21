Honesdale – The fourth week’s rankings of the Wayne and Pike County Stock Market Challenge is in with Western Wayne High School, under the leadership of Thomas Lodini, leading the way. Stephen Kim from Delaware Valley School District is leading in the Middle School Division.

The best student per school wins $25 in each division with all participating schools. The schools invited to participate are Canaan Christian Academy, Carbondale Area, Delaware Valley, Forest City Regional, Wallenpaupack Area, Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne High Schools. Additionally, the top-ranking students compete for $480 in a total prize package for Wayne and Pike County with additional prizes for state winners in the division and the overall program.

The Dime Bank supports local schools in the sponsorship of the Wayne and Pike County Stock Market Challenge from the Pennsylvania Council of Financial Literacy (PennCFL). This program is co-sponsored by The Wayne Independent, Carbondale News, and The News Eagle newspapers.

These students represent their schools in a special local and competitive investment competition. A celebratory luncheon will be held at the Boiler Room in Hawley, PA on May 10th to honor the schools, teachers, and their students.

PennCFL’s mission is to provide Pennsylvania’s K-12 students with economic, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional success. For additional information, please contact Carolyn Shirk, Vice President at carolyn.penncfl@gmail.com or call 570-975-5149.