A student-written play about a sensitive subject is coming to the Carbondale Area high School. Written for the 2nd Annual New Playwrights Project under the direction of Bob Schlesinger of the Scranton Public Theater and English teacher Laura Hardiman, the play tackles the timely topic of teen suicide.

Called “Stirring Motion,” the 35-minute play was written by seniors Nathan Uzialko and Jakob Borosky. “We decided to write this play because it’s a concern that we have for our fellow students. The subject of teen suicide needs to be brought out into the open. It’s such a serious issue, but we think we did it well,” said Jakob, who aspires to become a professional writer.

Mr. Schlesinger is the director of the play. An experienced actor who has worked in theater with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners, Mr. Schlesinger was impressed by the ability of the two young playwrights to tell a story in a way that is entertaining enough to catch and hold the audience’s attention while at the same time acknowledging the sensitive nature of the subject matter.

“I’ve had the pleasure and opportunity to work with many gifted writers, and these two kids at Carbondale Area have really come up with something great here,” remarked Mr. Schlesinger. Mr. Schlesinger cautions that the play, because of its subject matter and the intensity of some of the scenes, is intended for high school age students and adults who are concerned with the issue of teens’ mental health.

Despite the topic it addresses, “Stirring Motion” is not entirely somber in its message. The plot revolves around an older teen who is facing issues related to his father’s death, and includes an ingenious plot twist that is sure to keep the audience’s attention right through to the final message, which is one of hope.

“The hardest thing about writing about teen suicide was trying to keep it ‘in bounds’. I guess you could say we didn’t want to make it a completely sad story. We wanted to keep it a little positive and light,” explained Jakob.

Calvin O’Rourke, a science teacher at the high school, plays the role of the father in the play. He feels that the play will have a positive impact on the students, their families, the school personnel, and the community members who come to see it. “I hope that for the kids this really means something. I really want the message to get across to the audience and I want them to take this issue seriously,” said Mr. O’Rourke.

“The kids working on this have said ‘If we can prevent one person from taking their own life, we’ve done our job.’ All lives have value, and we need to encourage people to think that way. Opioids have received a lot of attention, and their use is going down. I’d like to see the same thing happen with teen suicide,” said Mr. Schlesinger.

“Stirring Motion” will be performed at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, in the auditorium of the Carbondale Area Jr/Sr High School. Admission is free. Audience members are asked to kindly fill out a brief questionnaire about the play after the performance.