MILFORD - New voting paper ballots will be introduced at the spring primary, May 21 in Pike County. The County has received new voting systems to replace the electronic system voters had been using.

Several public demonstrations of the new equipment and procedure to vote, have been scheduled through the month of April.

Nadine Manzoni, Elections Office Head, discussed the opportunities to educate Pike County’s voters, at the March 20 commissioners’ meeting.

The equipment may be viewed and tested by the public any week day in the Elections Office at the Pike County Administration Building, 506 Broad Street, in Milford.

The public can also view and try out the new equipment at any of the upcoming showcase events. The schedule is as follows:

April 3, 10:00 a.m. – Commissioners Meeting at Top of the World, Saw Creek Estates, in Lehman TownshipApril 18, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Pike County EMS Training CenterApril 24, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Pike County Administration BuildingOther demo events include:March 28, 7:00 p.m. – Pike County Democratic Committee Meeting at Blooming Grove Fire DepartmentApril 4, 1:00 p.m. – St. Vincent’s Senior Club at St. Vincent’s Church, Dingmans FerryApril 4, 7:00 p.m. – Pike County Republican Committee Meeting at Blooming Grove Fire DepartmentApril 9, 1:00 p.m. – Hemlock Farms Men’s Club at Fawn Hill Day CampApril 27, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Growing Lackawaxen Tricky Tray at Lackawaxen Fire House.

She stated that some other community organizations have requested that a demo be arranged, and if it can be scheduled, the list will be updated. Visit PikePa.org for the most current list.



The Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS) is requiring replacement of existing voting systems in Pennsylvania with voter-verifiable paper trail equipment by the April 2020 presidential primary. Pike is one of only a few Pennsylvania counties that will meet the mandate early, during the spring 2019 primary election.



Paper ballots will be filled out and inserted into a scanner at the polling place. A paper record of counts will be produced for the County Election Office, in order to verify results. Voters with disabilities will be accommodated with the new system.



