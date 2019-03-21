Wayne Memorial’s Hospice Team is looking for a few good volunteers – men and women.

As part of the team, the volunteer will support the hospice mission to help a patient live life to the fullest right till the very end. Hospice care neither hastens nor postpones death; instead, it eases symptoms of discomfort and offers scientifically advanced pain control to help a patient die with dignity and with as much control as possible in the comfort of their own home.

Wayne Memorial’s multi-disciplinary team of professionals and trained volunteers understand how unique the dying process is for everyone involved.

In an effort to broaden its base of volunteers in Wayne, Pike and Susquehanna Counties, Wayne Memoria’s Hospice Team, part of its Home Health Department, will host spring training at the hospital on April 13, April 23 and April 27, 2019. You must attend all three sessions in addition to the WMH General Volunteer Orientation. If you have the time and compassion to share with others, please call 570-253-8737 to enroll by April 6th.

There is no cost for the training.