HAWLEY - Believed to be for the first time, a federal legislator has opened a field office in Hawley Borough to serve Wayne and Pike Counties. The new office for U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-08 District) was celebrated March 19 with a ribbon cutting and a public coffee reception so that the congressman could meet and mingle with constituents.

The office is in Suite 213, on the second floor of the Hawley Silk Mill. Situated at the very southern border of Wayne County, the hill right across the ravine, visible from the office windows, is part of Pike County.



Satellite office



“Thanks for attending our grand opening for the grand opening here in Hawley,” Cartwright told the well-wishers at his office. “We’re eager to roll up our sleeves and get to work for the good citizens of Wayne and Pike Counties.”

His new office will be served by Christa Caceres, Constituent Advocate, and April Niver, Economic Development Director. Days and hours of operation and contact information have not been finalized.

The public will be able to visit with any questions that apply to federal government. These include, for example, problems involving immigration, Social Security, veterans’ issues, Medicare, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Economic development is probably their most important service, he said, and three of his eight employees throughout the district focus on this aspect.

“I think from economic development, so many good things flow from good jobs, and we need to focus on that,” he said. “Welcome everybody, may the Lord bless this office and let us do wonderful and great things for the citizens of Wayne and Pike Counties…”



Welcome



County and municipal officials, Democratic Committee members as well as general public.

Ann Monaghan, Hawley Council President, commented to The News Eagle, “I think having the Congressman's office in Hawley borough is a great asset. I believe it demonstrates that the Congressman is committed to working with the people and businesses in the area. He has stated that he intends to be available to constituents and I think that will be a great benefit to the people in the borough.”

Mayor Kevin Hawk stated, “I couldn't be happier about Congressman Cartwright's office being in Hawley. His office will be a valuable addition to Hawley and for Wayne and Pike counties. We are fortunate to have Congressman Cartwright along with Senator Baker, Representative Peifer and the Wayne County Commissioners. All of these offices have supported and helped Hawley Borough. Welcome to Hawley, Congressman Cartwright.”



Listened to concerns



An informal coffee reception was held that morning at the Hawley Silk Mill Boiler Room, where from table to table Cartwright had a chance to listen to constituents’ concerns, and answer questions.

Among some of the topics that came up at the reception, Cartwright said he is in favor of “sensible gun safety laws.”

He said that no one tells him how to vote, because he needs to vote as his conscience tells him. He said if he were thrown out of Congress on that basis, he would likely find another job making more money, and walk away with a “happy conscience.”

Cartwright said that he values opinions from his constituency, and his door is always open. He stated that he is here to listen.

A woman asked him about the struggle she has had trying to get Social Security benefits for her husband, who was disabled about four years ago. Cartwright stated that it was true that the Social Security Administration have been denying disability claims that turn out to be legitimate claims and form a basis for an appeal.

He said that Social Security needs to be made solvent, not by making people work longer when they don’t want to in order to be eligible, but rather raise the cap on who pays into Social Security.

Concerning efforts to repeal the Clean Water Act, Cartwright stated that he would fight to preserve the Clean Water Act until “his dying breath.”

In April 2018, the House passed bipartisan legislation known as the PREPARE Act which authorizes an interagency council whose purpose is to provide recommendations on the best means of planning and preparing for an extreme weather incident. Cartwright co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Leonard Lance (NJ-07).

He said the bill requires every federal agency to have a plan to mitigate climate change. Cartwright further stated that he feels it was a mistake for the U.S. to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, but rather the U.S. should be taking the lead on climate change.



Bipartisan



At a press conference, Cartwright said that he has been a part of a great many bills, not all of which have been taken to a vote under previous House leaders. He said he was hopeful that this may now change (with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi).

Congressman Cartwright, however, pointed out his record of working across the aisle with Republican colleagues and in many cases gaining their support on pieces of legislation. He said he was the number one Democrat who can make that claim, and enjoyed bipartisanship both because “he likes a challenge” and it is necessary to create lasting change.



8th District



Serving in Congress for six years, Cartwright has just started a new term, the first serving the newly reorganized 8th Congressional District. As a consequence, this is his first term representing Wayne and Pike.

The 8th District also includes Lackawanna County, and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties. His main office is in Scranton, and he has a field office in Hazleton. Another office is planned for Tannersville.

The 8th District had an estimated 713,998 people as of 2017, according to the U.S.Census.