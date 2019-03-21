The Weinberg family of Kingston, PA was feeling extremely blessed on March 18th at Wayne Memorial Hospital. They welcomed a new addition to their family, 7 lb. 9 oz. Chana Bracha, and a special gift from the Milford Valley Quilters Guild. Dedicated to the art of quilt making, the Guild had donated a handmade baby quilt to be given to the first baby born on or after March 16 at the hospital’s New Beginning Birthing Suites.

Chana’s Mom, Devorah Weinberg, was delighted to have received such a beautiful “heirloom” to commemorate the birth of her daughter. She also said she chose the hospital's New Beginnings Birthing Suites specifically to have a water birth.

The birth was assisted by Certified Nurse Midwife Pat Konzman of the Women's Health Center. Chana’s father, Ilan, and three of her four siblings are shown with baby and mom -- Chaya, age 6, Sara, age 11, Mashi, age 13. Also in photo is Toni Toigo, RN, New Beginnings, who coordinated the presentation on behalf of the Guild.