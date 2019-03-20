WESTFALL TWP. - An innovative alliance of organizations has partnered once again to host the largest job fair in the Tristate Area on Tuesday, April 16, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m, at the Best Western Inn at Hunts Landing near Matamoras.

The alliance, known as WORKING PIKE, is a collaboration of Pike County government, employment and economic development agencies, the Pike County Commissioners, faith-based assemblies, and private organizations.

The mission of WORKING PIKE is to build a stronger community through partnerships. The annual WORKING PIKE Job Fair will connect unemployed or underemployed individuals with major employers from the Tristate Area. Event sponsors include The Pike County Dispatch, Lackawanna College Lake Region Center, and Bold Gold Media Group.

If you are like most employers struggling to find qualified workers, you won’t want to miss this productive day. Job seekers will be recruited from Pike, Monroe, Wayne, Sullivan, Orange, and Sussex counties.

They will receive free admission to the event as well as an employer directory that highlights your company and employment opportunities. Last year’s event drew more than 400 job seekers to this single event.

Tables are going fast and space is limited. The cost per table is $55. Participating employers will also receive an event directory.

Please contact the Pike County Economic Development Authority, 570-296-7332 or the Pike County Workforce Development Agency, 570-296-2909 as soon as possible to guarantee your reservation.





