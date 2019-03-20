COUNTY—Police arrested Lindsay Elizabeth Daddio, 29, and Alexondra Lee Devivo, 25, both of Stroudsburg, on five felony counts each, the lead charge for both being drug delivery resulting in the death of Victoria Lynn Bachmann.

The pair were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) Linus Myers Monday afternoon, and are being held on $100,000 bail.

They are expected to appear in Center Court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

Following the pair's arraignment Monday afternoon, District Attorney (DA) Patrick Robinson stated, on November 30, 2018, Daddio and Devivo paid Bachmann, 24 of Cherry Ridge Township, two bundles (20 baggies) of drugs to drive them to Paterson, New Jersey to purchase another $220-worth of heroin.

Robinson noted Bachmann had driven the pair to Patterson to purchase heroin on prior occasions.

Between the night of November 30 and the morning of December 1, Bachmann died of a drug overdose. Subsequent toxicology reports show the drugs in her system matched the drugs found in the baggies both at her residence and the Stroudsburg residence of the two defendants.

According to the affidavit, Bachmann's toxicology screening showed the presence of norfentanyl, morphine, codeine, alprazolam and THC-Delta9-COOH.

“This is obviously a sad case,” said Robinson, “sad for the defendants, sad for the victim and her family. The people of Wayne County are sick and tired of these drug dealers bringing drugs from Paterson, New Jersey here to our county and other counties in northeastern Pennsylvania where people are using these drugs and they're dying.”

Robinson explained Paterson, New Jersey and areas around north Philadelphia are the main supply locations for heroin in northeastern Pennsylvania, “but I've not heard the words 'north Philadelphia' in probably a year. All I hear is Paterson, New Jersey.”

Noting “This has got to be stopped,” Robinson stated with these two arrests and the hefty maximum sentence of 77 years' imprisonment, 40 just for the drug delivery resulting in death, and $560,000 fine, “a message will be sent to these drug dealers … 'No more! We're fed up with this.'”

Robinson added the families of overdose victims don't care how big- or small-time drug dealers are, “They want justice and the Pennsylvania State Police and the Wayne County District Attorney's Office are going to do our very best to give them justice.”

Pennsylvania State Trooper John Decker explained in investigating this case, officers were “... concerned with the family of this girl that passed away and obviously, like Pat said, getting justice for the family.

“It doesn't bring their daughter back, but part of the investigation that we do is to try to secure a good outcome on a conviction so that it's a little bit of justice for a family that lost a loved one.”