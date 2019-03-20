REGION — Lacawac Sanctuary and Field Station will host the 4th annual Fire and Ice Event on Thursday March 21st at the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company. There will be beautiful people and smart people and interesting people (often the same people), and food, drinks, and all things in support of Lacawac’s environmental and science outreach K-12 school programs.

Join Lacawac Sanctuary on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Hawley PA from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. This event is guaranteed to brighten up your winter.

Sponsored by Bold God Media, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company and Reinfurt Excavating, Fire and Ice Event is a fundraiser to support Lacawac Sanctuary and Field Station, a nonprofit organization that offers a diverse set of natural areas, facilities, and outreach programs for K-12 and post-secondary educators and students, area residents, and summer visitors to the region.

The event is open to the public and is a 21+ event. Wallenpaupack Brewing will provide a flight of beer paired with food selections from their kitchen; a cash bar will be available. Attire is completely your choice but weather appropriate. That means, if you want to wear your cute party dress or cool new shirt - fantastic. But if it’s cold and blizzard-y out and you can't imagine wearing anything but flannel-lined jeans and a big sweater, that's fine with us!

Tickets are $25 a person or $45 for two people. Come share the warmth and support Lacawac’s education programs! Tickets can be purchased at www.lacawac.org/fire-and-ice.html. For more information, questions or event details, contact Lacawac Sanctuary’s president Craig Lukatch at craig.lukatch@lacawac.org or 570.689.9494.