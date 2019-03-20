PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - An estimated 1,500 visitors are expected to converge on the Northern Poconos from April 5 - 7 to sample vintages from more than 100 domestic and international labels during the 3rd Annual Wally Wine Fest.

The Waterfront at Silver Birches overlooking Lake Wallenpaupack hosts the festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The event draws wineries from as far away as New Zealand, Italy, France, Napa Valley and the Pacific Northwest as well as varietals grown and produced in the Pocono Mountains region.

Claude Briere, sommelier for Settlers Hospitality, personally selects each wine. Briere is a renowned wine expert who travels the globe as a consultant and lecturer advising on wine selections, pairings and service.



Top caliber



“You won’t find wines of this caliber, pulled from wineries throughout the world, at any other festival in the region,” explains Justin Genzlinger, Owner/CEO of Settlers Hospitality.

“It’s the only event of its kind in the area where everyone, from novice wine enthusiasts through collectors, has access to over 100 vintages. They’re able to sample a variety and really discover which wine suits their palate.” Wine connoisseurs will relish the opportunity to interact one-on-one with wine makers, restauranteurs and sommeliers who are knowledgeable in flavor profiles, can discuss the differences among wine, grapes and varietals, plus point out the notes to be enjoyed for each.



Bottles for sale



Bottles of every wine featured are available for sale. With prices ranging from $10-$100, there’s something to match every taste and budget. Festival goers can also soak up the knowledge offered during select wine seminars led by guest sommeliers.

Topics include the best wine and cheese pairing featuring selections from iGourmet, how to match wine with Moka Origins chocolate and an introduction to the wines of Argentina.

While savoring the wine, attendees may enjoy an expansive charcuterie board and live entertainment. There will also be a wide variety of food and bakery treats available for purchase. A Bourbon and Beer Tasting further enhances the experience.

The Marketplace will overflow with fine food, gift items and decor fit for wine lovers– all available for purchase. Visitors may shop offerings from places such as Art on the Edge, which features home/wine décor. Grain to Glory will showcase its handcrafted wooden American flags while Keystone Farm Cheese and iGourmet will have tastings and sales of their handmade artisan cheese. Moka Origins will bring a selection of its bean to bar chocolate and specialty coffee.



Silent auction



A silent auction benefits Lake Wallenpaupack’s fireworks and features overnight stays at some of the area’s finest accommodations plus gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. Golf and spa packages, as well as boat and paddle board rentals, are also up for grabs.

Several restaurants and resorts in the region will offer exclusive wine dinners during the weekend to celebrate Wally Wine Fest.

On Friday, April 5, The Settlers Inn hosts the Steele Wine Dinner featuring pairings from the Napa Valley, CA vineyard. “We’re proud to be the featured winery at the 2019 Wally Wine Fest,” says Bill Bishop of Steele Wines. “I look forward to seeing everyone at our vintner dinner and showcasing Jed Steele’s exceptional wines during the tastings on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7.”

Woodloch Springs’ Overlook Room will host a wine dinner on Saturday, April 6, which includes wine pairings for each course. Participants also include Skytop Lodge, The French Manor, Gresham’s Chophouse and Hotel Fauchere in Milford. Many area hotels and resorts are offering lodging packages specifically for the festival. "Hotel Fauchere is delighted to participate with Wally Wine Fest as a lodging partner and with our special Taste of Spain wine dinner on Friday, April 5,” states owner Sean Strub. “Wine Fest is a great event, bringing together those in our region who appreciate fine wine and food." Check out all the lodging options available from Silver Birches Resort, Skytop Lodge, East Shore Lodging, Ledges Hotel, The Settlers Inn, The French Manor, Woodloch, Hotel Fauchere, Gresham’s Hotel and 4sale4rent4less at wallywinefest.com



Ticket details



Everyone who attends the festival at Silver Birches receives a commemorative wine glass. Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door and includes 15 sampling tickets. The sampling tickets may be exchanged for wine tastings, food or bakery items. A $50 VIP admission allows entry to the festival one hour early, 25 sampling tickets and one seminar ticket. The $150 Platinum admission price offers early entry, increases the sampling tickets to 30, includes two seminar tickets and a seat at the Steele Wine Dinner at The Settlers Inn on April 5. Admission for designated drivers is $10.

Tickets are available at wallywinefest.com or in person at Silver Birches Resort, The Settlers Inn, Ledges Hotel and Cocoon Coffee House and Bakery or by calling 570-226-4388.

Special thanks to Champagne Level event sponsors Silver Birches Resort, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and E. & J. Gallo Winery, as well as Cabernet Level sponsor, AM Skier Insurance. Settlers Hospitality would also like to acknowledge the support of many local sponsors including Honesdale National Bank, Lighthouse Harbor Marina, 4Sale4Rent4Less, The Dime Bank, Wayne Bank, Bold Gold Media Group, Encore Outdoor and Lake Region IGA.



About Settlers Hospitality



Settlers Hospitality, a boutique multi-concept hospitality based in Hawley, consists of The Settlers Inn, Ledges Hotel, Silver Birches Resort, Hotel Anthracite, Sayre Mansion, The Dock on Wallenpaupack, Glasswine.bar.kitchen, Kōl Steakhouse, Cocoon Coffeehouse and Bakery, Lake Region Fitness and Art on the Edge.

For more information, check out SettlersHospitality.com.



