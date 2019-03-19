HAWLEY – Rep. Mike Peifer (R- Pike/Wayne) welcomed Brian Stolarski who will now serve as the American Legion veterans service representative in the 139th District, replacing Dominick Nati, who retired at the end of 2018.

“I am thrilled to have Brian working with my office to help with our veterans’ needs, and I know he will be a great asset to our community,” said Peifer. “I also want to wish Dominick a happy retirement and thank him for his assistance over the past several years with our local veterans.”

Peifer holds veterans assistance hours at his district office just outside Hawley, 2523 Route 6, Suite 2, on the second Monday of each month.

Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to take advantage of these assistance hours. To schedule an appointment, call Peifer’s office at 570-226-5959.

Accredited American Legion service officers are specially trained to provide expert assistance, free of charge, to veterans and their families. While the majority of a service officer’s work involves application for VA disability benefits, these compassionate professionals also provide information, referrals and resources on education, employment and business, death benefits and other important topics.

Brian Stolarski previously was the American Legion service officer for the 189th District (Rep. Rosemary Brown).



