LACKAWAXEN - Three chefs, each with varying skills are posed to bring their own twists to the New Inn at Lackawaxen. Last month the eatery reopened with new staff and extensive upgrades and now, Chef Niko Cummings said the restaurant offers “tavern style food” with finer “dining twists.”

General Manager Pattie Hulsen said there is good food with a “little ambiance and something for everybody” that includes dinner to parties, baby showers and more.

A chef for many years, Cummings started in the kitchen as a teen, received a degree in culinary and has since been cooking throughout the region as a sous chef most recently. It is the “action” that Cummings said he likes about cooking, because there is a “fast pace” with food cooking and orders coming in, creating a “pressure” and an ultimate “feeling of accomplishment” once the meal is served.

It is the “design elements of plating” though, that Cummings said he really enjoys when cooking, because he believes blending the colors and textures of the food is what attracts a person to the meal. So, don’t be surprised if there is a little “elevation” on the plate as components of the meal are stacked.

Konrad Kovacs and Miguel are the other chefs at the eatery and each, Cummings said brings a “unique element” to the restaurant, which creates a special menu that will include common foods such as chicken parmesan and eggplant, but they differ since the chef’s individual styles contrast with every dish.

Changes with foods may come as the seasons and holidays happen, such as a tiki bar with crawfish, tuna tacos, lobster or deep fried gator bites available during the summer season or smoked cheeses a special sauce during the holidays.

Burgers with the many trimmings are available too, as well as steak burgers, a blue burger and a smokehouse burger. Or, there are sandwiches that include, but aren’t limited to chicken to cheese steak.

The menu, Cummings said maintains “certain elements” that many restaurants have because people like them, but recipes differ, such as with the calamari at the New Inn at Lackawaxen where the chefs cut their own calamari, hand bread it and fry it. Some foods remain, but the “quality has improved.” A special element to the foods is the freshness as well, Hulsen said, since it’s all homemade.

As of yet, Cummings figures the patrons will decide what the restaurant’s staple meal is. He does believe though, that the chicken braciola is “unique” since it includes smoky tomato sauce, chicken and vegetables.

For the vegans and vegetarians, nearly every area of the menu whether lunch or dinner will offer at least one gluten free choice, a vegan option and a vegetarian option so there will be a “variety of options for everyone” said Cummings.

Wednesdays are wing night, where they cost $.50 and there are multiple kinds from hot to smoked, which allows for a smoky taste to be enjoyed with every bite Cummings said. The smoked wings, Bar and Restaurant Manager Brenda Reynolds called “awesome.”

As of now, brunch is offered the last Sunday of every month, but that may change to be more frequent Cummings said. Hulsen said the foods are rotated so a variety is offered.

The building that houses the restaurant and inn, dates back to the 19th century when the canal was in operation, with a few rooms being original and others added over the years. With the recent renovations, however, there are all new floors with new paint and furniture in five rooms and three suites. From the dining room, a view of the Lackawaxen River is offered and eagles can be seen. The rooms are frequented often Reynolds said, especially during the summer season.

Before reopening, Reynolds said a lot of “love” had to be put into the building, and so the business closed the end of December and reopened in early February. Taking this on now, those involved have decided to do because the building is a historic aspect of the region and Hulsen said they wanted the restaurant to retain the “reputation” it once had and be a place people can go for “fine dining.” Reynolds said the eatery officers people the chance to get a view of the river, pull their kayaks up on shore and enjoy “some good food and cold drinks.”

Outside on the deck, while there is a bar, during the summer “for sure” Reynolds said there will be music at least one day a week, with a range of genres.

Online the New Inn at Lackawxen has received positive reviews, which Reynolds believes is because people are “ready for a change” that includes a “welcoming atmosphere” she said, that is “cleaner, crisper and nicer” and people can hang out at the bar while having good food and conversation. The restaurant now, Cummings said is a “little more polished and refined” where owner Dave Holbert said people can bring their families.

Being open again, that Holbert called a “good feeling” with the place being “spruced back up.” Holbert takes pride in that because he is from the area and his children grew up here.

For more information about the New Inn at Lackawaxen find them on Facebook.