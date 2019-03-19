SCRANTON— Local residents were among the 18 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Fall 2018 semester.

Students are:

Richard Abril of Scranton (18510), a economics-business major participated in CIEE Business and Culture Program in Toulouse, France.

Amanda Adamo of Scranton (18509), a health administration major participated in the university travel course, European Health Systems in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Abbey Donaldson of Scranton (18509), a history major studied at the College of Art and Design in Florence, Italy.

Lauren Nardelli of Eynon (18403), a health administration major participated in the university travel course, European Health Systems in Bratislava, Slovakia.

