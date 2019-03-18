HONESDALE — Blankets, blankets and more blankets! And every one of them needed and cherished, according to Wayne Memorial Hospital staff in its maternity unit, New Beginnings and its Emergency Department.

New Beginnings was the lucky recipient of the 5,000th blanket made by Wayne County Project Linus since 2014.

Holly Hubert, local chapter coordinator, says blankets also go to the Victims Intervention Program, Women, Infants & Children Nutrition Services (WIC), the Salvation Army and others. Wayne Memorial Hospital is one of the top beneficiaries.

More than 700 blankets have been donated to the hospital’s Emergency Department, including 100 since just January 1st of this year. “When the Emergency Department needs blankets, they just give us a call,” says Hubert, “and we are happy to drop some off.”

The blankets are hand-crafted by individuals and groups, young and older volunteers who “enjoy making a difference in their community,” she adds.

Project Linus is a non-profit national group, started in the 1990s, dedicated to “spreading blanket hugs nationwide” and “providing security through blankets,” according to its website www.projectlinus.org.