HAWLEY - No decision was settled on starting a Facebook page for Hawley Borough, but the biggest concern shared at Council’s March 13 meeting was over potential problems from posting by the public.

Council member Mike Dougherty, who offered to make the Facebook page, said it could give details about parades, etc. and also allow for photos. He said providing this information would reduce the phone calls made to the borough office. It could also provide information on current street work.

Solicitor Robert Bernathy advised against having a borough page, if it were interactive and allowed the public to post comments. He said there were other ways to disseminate information.

Rather, Council member Christina Ferrara Murray suggested doing better at updating the borough website. Andrea Racht, borough Secretary/Treasurer, reminded that Facebook is a way to reach young people with information.

Bernathy cautioned that a Facebook presence would put an obligation on the borough to respond to comments and questions posted.

Elaine Herzog, Council Vice-president advised against it. Police Chief Daniel Drake stated flatly, “I don’t want it.”

There was discussion that the Facebook page can be set up to not permit public posting. Fire Chief Scott Mead said he personally reviews incoming comments on the fire department page before anything goes on live. Bernathy said he would have no problem if the page was set up so it did not allow comments.

Council President Ann Monaghan advised doing more research and coming back at the April meeting to make a decision.

Other Council meeting items being are reported separately.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.



