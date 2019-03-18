BETHANY—It was business as usual at Tuesday's meeting of the Bethany Borough Council with prominent topics including anticipated work on the borough building's heating system, and the municipality's pressing need to find a full-time secretary.

During the Park & Buildings Committee report, Council Vice President Ruth Bairstow noted there have been recent issues with the building heating system, notably that the upstairs becomes very warm when the heat is on.

According to the February meeting minutes, there were concerns that the piping was misaligned, and that they need to be drained once per week.

The minutes also state the radiators needed to be cleaned and there is water leaking from the downstairs radiators.

Councilor Shawn Kinzinger relayed on Tuesday that he'd met with Steven Reed of L.H. Reed & Sons, who had recently worked on the system.

“Nothing was repiped wrong,” said Kinzinger, referring to the work done by Reed.

Kinzinger noted there could be issues below the building's concrete as the pipes there are “a hundred years old,” but those would be difficult to address given their location.

The counselor explained that steam heat works on a system whereby all the radiators are heated sequentially and the last in the line may not heat if the steam has lost its warmth by that point.

He relayed that Reed “...thinks with all the sludge and stuff it's plugged from the first radiator to the second radiator in the kid's room, so he thinks if he puts a vent on the first radiator, we might get heat out of that one [in the kid's room] better than it is now.”

The suggested remedy was to install vents on both the radiators and keep to a regular schedule of draining the lines.

Council voted 5-0 to have Reed install the vents at a cost of $33 per vent.

Councilors Ray Kimble and Warren Heinly were absent from the meeting and so did not participate in the vote.

Kinzinger also proposed the borough consider installing before next winter a new, programable thermostat in the borough building/library/historical society to better control when and for how long the building is heated.

He noted the improved efficiency could save the library money on heating costs.

Kinzinger also noted because the building runs on steam heat, it would be difficult and potentially expensive to replace the boiler should the borough ever need to do so.

He advised the borough consider investing over an extended period of time in converting to electric, high efficiency heat pumps.

“I think down the road we need to try to find grants for that 'cause it's gonna save the library money and it's gonna save us money,” said Kinzinger.

Council took no immediate actions on these suggestions, but agreed to look into the possibility.

In need of a secretary

Bethany Borough's former secretary Aubrey Hegge resigned her post, leaving the Council in need of a clerical officer.

President John Harvey stated “It's an incredible opportunity for community service and to work with a great group of people.”

The secretary is responsible for recording and transcribing minutes when Council meets on the second Tuesday of every month and is compensated with an annual stipend of $600.

Those interested are asked to contact Harvey at 570-352-4512.