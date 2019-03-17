HONESDALE - Save the date, Sunday April 7th at 2:30 p.m., for the third annual Main Wear Expo at The Cooperage. Local models will be walking the runway to singing siren Veronica Daub.

This show is curated by Alessandra Iavarone of the Velvet Maple Lifestyle Shoppe. Check out what our area shops and boutiques have to offer right here in our region all while supporting The Cooperage Project.

This year will feature fancy eats out of The Cooperage kitchen and the Moka Origins chocolate fountain. Signature cocktails by Lang Beverage Company and wine will be available for purchase. Please do not bring your own beverage. There is also a silent jewelry auction. Doors open at 2 p.m.



Clothing, decor and accessories donated by:



A Pickers Find Art’s for Him & Her Too Bloom Gifts Cat’s Pajamas, A Thrift Store in Service to Dessin Animal Shelter Crazy Otto’s Vintage Fox Hill Farm Freedlove Gather Great Things Boutique at the Lodge at Woodloch Jerry Land Jewelers Narrowsburg Proper The Velvet Maple Lifestyle Shoppe



Hairstyling & makeup donation by:



Jeannies Chapel Street Salon Utopia Salon & Day Spa

Tickets are $40 with advance reservation or $50 at the door. To reserve please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.