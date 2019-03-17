HONESDALE - On Saturday, March 23, a performance by Dave Brown and the Dishonest Fiddlers is planned at The Cooperage.

Dave Brown and The Dishonest Fiddlers are an up and coming Americana/Folk group from Northeast PA. Featuring a fresh front porch sound, clever and poignant original songwriting and plenty of pickin’ and grinnin’.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:30. Tickets are $10 advance or $15 at the door. The Cooperage is found at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

To reserve please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org. This show is a “BYOB” event.