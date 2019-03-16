LACKAWAXEN TWP. - This Sunday, March 17, the 20th Annual Sloane-Day Parade will occur, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Afterwards, there will be a party at the Inn at Woodloch. Bar Manager and longtime employee, John Sloane, hosts the event every year.

“It’s truly the ultimate in local neighborhood gatherings and hometown pride at its finest,” Erica Bloch, Assistant Director of Communications, stated.

The event kicks off with a parade at 2:15 p.m. that begins where Welcome Lake Road meets Route 590. St. Patty’s Day floats and costumes abound as the parade travels down Welcome Lake Road and ends at The Inn at Woodloch, where a festive party kicks off complete with green beer and delicious Irish treats.