LAKEVILLE - Paupack Township Supervisors are inviting Township residents to participate in the national campaign Great American Cleanup of PA on Saturday, April 6.

“Everyone wants to live, work, and play in a clean and green community, and it’s up to everyone to make it possible and improve the overall quality of life for us all,” said Township officials.

Join Pennsylvanians across the State for Great American Cleanup of PA. The plan is to meet at the Township building at 8:30 a.m, 25 Daniels Road in Lakeville.

From Route 590, turn onto Daniels Road diagonally opposite the Cove Haven Resort sign (by the Lakeville Fire Co. electronic sign). Go past the firehouse (on the right), and the Township Building is the next building (on the left).

Gloves, safety vests and pickers will be provided, along with bottled water and energy bars. Please meet at the Township building at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 to register and pick up supplies. (Rain date is Sunday, April 7, - for registration and supplies as well). Afterwards at the Township Building, there will be a six-foot hoagie lunch, side dishes, soda and cookies.

Since the inception of this event in 2004, over 1.2 million volunteers state-wide have picked up 61 million pounds of litter and waste, 106,000 miles of roads have been cleaned, and 76,000 trees, bulbs and flowers have been planted.

Please email to register: krnlutz@yahoo.com.






