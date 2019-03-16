Stroudsburg, PA – Wayne Bank will return to the Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show as an exhibitor this year.

Taking place at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center, the show will run on Saturday, March 23, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday, March 24, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Wayne Bank will be exhibiting in booth 45 and will feature a coupon for a home equity loan show special*, along with the opportunity to enter to win a gift certificate to the grand buffet at The Stroudsmoor Country Inn.**

“We are so excited to be exhibiting again this year at The Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show,” said Wayne Bank Assistant Vice President and Effort Community Office Manager, Doug Atherton. “This show is a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with people looking to finance home projects, get information on home equity loans or lines of credit, or talk to a lender about buying or building a home. We’ll be in the same location as the past few years, booth 45, and will have our local managers, lenders, mortgage originators, and customer service staff on hand to provide information and answer questions. We’ll also have a home equity loan show special and a chance to win a local gift certificate, so please plan to attend the show and stop by Wayne Bank’s booth.”

For more information and show details, visit www.poconobuildershomeshow.com or stop by a Wayne Bank Community Office in Effort, Marshalls Creek, Stroudsburg, and Tannersville.

*Subject to Wayne Bank’s credit policy and surrender of coupon at time of application. Certain restrictions apply. Ask for details. NMLS # 462082. **Contest is open to everyone. No purchase necessary to enter or win. See entry form for Official Rules.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.