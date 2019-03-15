STATE — The unemployment rate across the Commonwealth is down, with employed residents rising “...to a record high” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I).

The department states the unemployment rate in January 2019 “...was down one-tenth of a percentage point from December to 4.1 percent.”

Nationally, the rate elevated one-tenth of a percentage point to reach 4.0 percent.

“The Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by one-half of a percentage point from January 2018.”

L&I notes that the number of residents looking for employment – known as the civilian labor force - “...was up 10,000 over the month,” with the number of employed Pennsylvanians rising “...by 14,000 to a record high of 6,194,000.”

The number of unemployed residents deceased by 5,000 from December of last year, “...to its lowest level since it was matched in April 2007.”

L&I notes that unemployment in the state “...has not been lower since December 2000.”

In Wayne County, L&I states the current unemployment rate is 4.2 percent, with 900 individuals unemployed out of a workforce of 22,200.

The top ten employers in the county are the state government, Wayne County Memorial Hospital Assoc., Wayne County Commissioners, the federal government, the Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne School Districts, Wal-Mart Associates Inc., Human Resources Center Inc., Wayne Memorial Community Health, and Weis Markets, according to L&I.

State-wide, the number of non-farm jobs decreased by 500 to 6,030,200 in January.

L&I states the largest movement “...was a decline in education and health services,” while leisure and hospital jobs rose to “...a record high level.”

Jobs increased 0.8 percent across the state “..with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors,” with “...education and health services...” reporting the largest 12-month gain.

Additional information is available on the L&I website, www.dli.pa.gov.