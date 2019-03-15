Despite winter’s best efforts to the contrary, all indications suggest that the summer of 2019 will be taking place as scheduled - and that includes eight weeks of great music in Honesdale’s Central Park! The Wayne County Creative Arts Council has released its schedule for the 52nd Summer Festival of Park Events. As always, concertgoers can expect a wide variety of excellent and entertaining performances.

The 16-concert series will kick off on Monday June 10, with the traditional good-time harmonies of the Northeasters Barbershop Chorus. Thursday June 13 introduces the JP Williams Blues Band and their Chicago & Delta-style blues to the Fasshauer Stage. The Barn Cats continue the blues and Americana themes when they appear on Monday June 17, and then the Irish Balladeers return on Thursday June 20 with an evening of heartfelt and historical Celtic ballads. The ever-popular Wayne Choralaires present their newest concert program on Monday June 24, and rock’n’roll family band The Pharm perform on Thursday June 27.

The 2019 Independence Day Celebration will come a little earlier than usual this year, on Monday, July 1. The festivities begin at 6:30 with the Doug Smith Band, followed the Crystal Band at 8 PM, with a fireworks display sponsored by the Greater Honesdale Partnership starting around 9:30. (There will be no concert on Thursday July 4.)

The next week brings some new arrivals to Central Park. Vocalist extraordinaire Ekat brings along some of her local musician friends to the stage on Monday July 8 for an evening of classic and contemporary songs. That will whet your appetite for a tasty helping of jazz on Thursday, July 11, with an entree of Lone Duck, featuring bassist Bob Wilson, saxophonist Rowan Lynch and others.

Retro rockers Flashback return on Monday, July 15, and perennial polka favorites Stanky and the Cadets will “roll out the barrel” on Thursday, July 18. Classic doo-wop will be featured on Monday, July 22, with doo-wop masters the New Paramounts. As the series winds up, we’ll have a hoedown with the assembled talents of the Old Time Fiddlers on Thursday, July 25, and for our finale this year on Monday, July 29, Owen Walsh of Dead Tracks will share the stage with Woodstock alum Bob Tellefsen.

All concerts (other than the Independence Day Celebration) will begin at 7:30. In case of inclement weather, concerts may be moved to the Cooperage, the Grace Episcopal Parish Hall, or the Central United Methodist Church.

There is no admission charge to the Summer Festival events. Free-will donations will be collected - and gratefully appreciated! Refreshments will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring a blanket or chair for seating. For more information, or to be listed as a supporter in our program brochure, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find us online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org.