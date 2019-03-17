Wayne County Sheriff Mark Steelman announced his campaign for re-election for the term beginning in 2020.

Since taking office in 2010, Sheriff Steelman has implemented and supported various programs to help strengthen and support the Wayne County community. Students in kindergarten through grade four are taught safety by the “Deputy Phil” program. Sheriff Steelman also partnered with “Identogo Identity Services” to offer electronic fingerprinting for those whose job requires a criminal history check. This partnership was implemented at no cost and the proceeds benefit Wayne County.

In an effort to make our schools safer, Sheriff Steelman partnered with the Wayne Highlands School District in offering security services for various school activities held throughout the district. The Sheriff successfully acquired grant money to enhance Courthouse security including upgraded security cameras and a new baggage x-ray machine.

In 2015, Sheriff Steelman started the annual Christmas toy drive called “Cram the Cruiser” the day after Thanksgiving. Participants donate toys to stuff one of the marked Sheriff’s cruisers parked throughout the County. Since its inception, the program has grown more successful each year and all the donations stay within Wayne County to be distributed through the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau.

Sheriff Steelman is a strong supporter of our 2nd Amendment Rights and has spoken at several seminars on the topic at the invitation of Senator Lisa Baker, Representative Fritz and Representative Peifer. He has distributed hundreds of free gun locks to ensure firearms are kept safe.

Sheriff Steelman is also proud to announce that he is working with District Attorney Patrick L. Robinson to create a K9 unit within the Sheriff’s Office. D.A Robinson has funded the purchase and training of the K9 through assets of drug dealers seized by the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The K9 will be trained to detect contraband and apprehend suspects.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve the community I grew up in as its Sheriff. I am forever grateful for the support I have received from the citizens of Wayne County and I humbly ask for your continued support this election year.”