HONESDALE - Patrick L. Robinson, Wayne County District Attorney, announced March 11 that seven individuals have been charged in connection with an undercover investigation of methamphetamine in Wayne County.

The following seven individuals were charged with a total of 14 felonies and seven misdemeanors:

Shane Knecht, age 28, of GouldsboroWilliam Rave, age 24, of HonesdaleJasmine Muckle, age 21, of Lake ArielJeremiah Guthrie, age 49, of White MillsKyle Freiermuth, age 39, of HonesdaleWilliam Murphy, age 37, of BlakesleeToby Kimbrough, age 42, originally from Alabama and is possibly in the Carbondale area.

During the period of October 4, 2018 through December 9, 2018, Wayne County Drug Task Force Detectives utilized a confidential informant to purchase approximately 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 20 bags of heroin in three separate transactions for $2,700.00. These transactions took place in Texas Township, Berlin Township and Hawley Borough.

Bail for the defendants was set as follows:

Jeremiah Guthrie - $50,000.00 bail – incarcerated at the Wayne County Correctional Facility;Jasmine Muckle - $20,000.00 bail – incarcerated at the Wayne County Correctional Facility;William Murphy – $25,000.00 bail - currently incarcerated in the Lackawanna County Prison on unrelated charges;William Rave - $25,000.00 bail - currently incarcerated in the Wayne County Prison on unrelated charges;Shane Knecht - $25,000.00 bail - currently incarcerated in the Wayne County Prison on unrelated charges.

Guthrie and Muckle were scheduled to have their first court appearance on March 13, 2019 at the Wayne County Courthouse. Rave, Knecht and Murphy are scheduled to have their first court appearance on March 20, 2019 at the Wayne County Courthouse. Kyle Freiermuth is scheduled to turn himself in on March 27, 2019.

Kimbrough remains at large. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should call the Wayne County Detectives Office at 570-253-4912.





