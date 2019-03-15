U.S. Congressman Matthew Cartwright will host a “Coffee with your Congressman” event at the Hawley Silk Mill, Tuesday, March 19.

HAWLEY - U.S. Congressman Matthew Cartwright will host a “Coffee with your Congressman” event at the Hawley Silk Mill, Tuesday, March 19. He is also opening his Hawley Congressional Office at the same location that day.

The public is invited. RSVPs are not required. The coffee event is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Hawley Silk Mill Boiler Room, a renovated space that has been used for receptions, meetings and concerts.

The coffee event is described as a casual, come-and-go opportunity for constituents to visit directly with the Congressman. This is part of an ongoing series of events Congressman Cartwright will hold across the Pennsylvania Eighth Congressional District throughout the year.

The grand opening of the Hawley Congressional District Office follows at 12 p.m. at Suite 213, on the second floor of the Hawley Silk Mill. His Hawley office staff will be introduced at that time.

Congressman Cartwright was elected last November to serve the newly created Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District which includes Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties and portions of Luzerne and Monroe Counties.

He is a member of the House Democratic Leadership and the House Committee on Appropriations. He serves as Vice Chair on the Commerce-Justice-Science, Financial Services & General Government, and Military Construction-VA Appropriations Subcommittees. He also serves on the Committee on Natural Resources.