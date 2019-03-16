SCRANTON, PA – Looking for a special Easter keepsake? The Lackawanna Historical Society will host its popular Pysanky-making workshop on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at the Catlin House with Tammy Budnovitch. The cost for the workshop is $25 and includes all supplies.

Pysanky is a traditional Ukrainian craft in which patterns are drawn on the eggs with wax, which protects the egg when dye is applied. Tammy Budnovitch is a member of S.S. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Church who has been teaching pysanky for several years. Each workshop is a two-hour beginner class teaching the basic steps of making pysanky, and will include all needed supplies including kistka, beeswax, egg, egg design, and additional designs to take home. There will also be pysanky for sale as well as additional supplies.

Space is very limited, so call us to make your reservation today. Contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.