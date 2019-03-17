HONESDALE – Attorney A.G. Howell, Republican candidate for Wayne County District Attorney, will hold a meet-and-greet Tuesday, March 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Ariel Fire Hall, 1381 Lake Ariel Highway. The event will give voters the opportunity to meet Howell and find out about his candidacy for Wayne County DA.

“People can stop by anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m., meet me, get to know me and ask questions about my background or my vision for making Wayne County a safer place to live, work and raise our families,” said Howell. “I’ll bring the pizza and wings, you bring your questions.”

Howell, 46, is a highly skilled, experienced criminal trial lawyer running for the Republican nomination for DA in the May 21st Primary Election. He has successfully secured significantly more than the 100 signatures required to be on the May 21st ballot for DA. A native of Wayne County and lifelong Republican, Howell is the only REAL Republican running for DA. His opponent, Kathy Martin, switched from Democrat to Republican just prior to running for DA.

Howell has handled nearly 1,000 criminal cases over 20-plus years of practice. He has handled every type of case from homicides to drug trafficking, sex crimes, burglaries, thefts, assaults and DUIs. He served four years as a prosecutor in the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, more than a decade as a Wayne County Public Defender, and has handled criminal cases in his private practice.

Howell also served as Associate Solicitor for Wayne County Children & Youth Services where he fought for the rights and safety of abused and at-risk children and teens.

He is a past solicitor for the Victims’ Intervention Program.

For more information about Howell and his campaign, go to www.AGforDA.com or www.facebook.com/aghowellforda.